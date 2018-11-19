Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Malaysian PM

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, delivered the message when he was received by Malaysia's Prime Minister in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

During the meeting, he conveyed the regards of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and their wishes of good health and happiness for the Malaysian prime minister and more development and welfare for the friendly people of Malaysia as well as more enhancement for the relations between the two friendly peoples.

Dr. Mahathir Mohamad welcomed the visit of Sheikh Hamed and asked him to reciprocate his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his best wishes of further progress and welfare for the UAE.

Sheikh Hamed and Mahathir Mohamad reviewed cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia in various domains and ways to develop them in the best interest of the two countries.

They also tackled cooperation in the economic, trade, cultural and scientific fields and the importance of benefiting from the multiple potentials of the two countries and ways to promote, develop and diversify them.

Khalid Ghanem Al Ghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, attended from the UAE side.

Also, a number of Malaysian senior officials were present.