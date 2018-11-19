Abdullah bin Zayed receives Columbian Foreign Minister

During the meeting, held at the Ministry in Abu Dhabi, they discussed cooperation and bilateral relations between the UAE and Columbia and ways to enhance them.

They also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and tackled a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomes Trujillo and emphasised the UAE's keenness on enhancing cooperation with Columbia in all fields.

Columbian Foreign Minister stressed his country's desire to promote bilateral ties with the UAE and develop cooperation between the two friendly countries.

He also highlighted the UAE's pioneering stature regionally and internationally and the enlightened vision of the country's wise leadership that led the UAE to accomplish regional and global achievements.