Saif bin Zayed inaugurates 'Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities Forum'

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the two-day event is taking place in recognition of the country's leading role in promoting tolerance and interfaith dialogue.

In his opening speech, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed said, "We gather here today, as our predecessors and our beloved prophets have done previously, with the message of peace, love, tolerance and coexistence. They were our beacons and guides, and today, in this gathering, we carry their messages of love and positivity to counter negative narratives and forces."

"We have been blessed on this land, and thanks to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who laid the foundations and values of love and human kindness, following the approach of the beloved Prophet Muhammad, PBUH, and all of the prophet's of Allah, the UAE has been able to carry forward these values of tolerance and coexistence," Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan added.

"The UAE leadership, under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, work tirelessly to continue carrying these values and traditions forward," Sheikh Saif continued, adding that the country has strengthened its partnerships with multiple religious and cultural figures and entities around the world to promote the spirit of togetherness and positivity so that we live in a safe, just and tolerant world.

The Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities Forum is an expansion of the Child Dignity in the Digital World Congress which was held in October 2017 in the Vatican, and resulted in the Rome Declaration endorsed by Pope Francis. The Forum will host 450 guests including religious leaders, NGOs and heads of industry to discuss ongoing social challenges and develop comprehensive solutions for protecting youth from cybercrime.

The forum is supported by Al Azhar, and is held in partnership with a number of global entities and organizations including UNICEF, the Child Dignity Alliance, Arigatou International, the Global Network of Religions for Children, End Violence Against Children, Religions for Peace International, WePROTECT Global Alliance, the Centre for Child Protection of the Pontifical Gregorian University, Al Azhar University, World Vision International, Shanti Ashram and International Justice Mission.