UAE Embassy in Madrid organises seminar on dialogue between cultures, religions against extremism

The seminar, which was held in cooperation with the Complutense University of Madrid’s Faculty of Philosophy and Language, the University Institute for Religions Studies and the Euro-Mediterranean University Institute, was attended by specialists and experts from many Spanish universities and research centres, organisations concerned with the relations between religions, the "Pluralism and Coexistence Institution" of the Spanish Ministry of Justice, the 'Anti-Terrorism and Organised Crime Centre' of the Spanish Ministry of Interior and the Islamic Culture Foundation.

In her speech during the seminar, Dr. Hessa Abdullah Al Otaibah, UAE Ambassador to Spain, highlighted the importance of tolerance and the dialogue between religions and cultures, as well as the necessity of reviewing religious discourse, to eliminating violent extremism, which threatens all communities.

She also noted that the UAE realised this threat at an early stage and has adopted a strategy, upon the directives of the wise leadership, to combat extremism, which is one of the causes of terrorism.

Isabelle Fernandez Torres, Vice President of Complutense University for International and Institutional Relations, thanked the UAE Embassy for holding the event at the university and stressed that the role of universities and teachers should not be limited to conveying knowledge, but they should also promote the culture of tolerance, coexistence and pluralism.

Eugenio Lojan, Dean of the Language College, praised the initiative of the embassy to organise the international seminar, in cooperation with the college and specialist institutes.

Federico Mayor Saracosa, Former Director-General of UNESCO and President of the Foundation for the Culture of Peace, participated in the event, through a working paper, titled, 'The Dialogue between Cultures and Religions in a Diverse World', and expressed his happiness at participating while praising the UAE’s role in promoting dialogue between cultures and religions.

The event was attended by those interested in this subject, including scholars, journalists and postgraduate degree students, as well as diplomats in Spain.