Hodeidah Governor inaugurates fishing boat marina in Al Qataba

The marina, which aims to facilitate the work of fishermen and support the local fishing industry, is the first project to support Yemeni fishermen and is as part of a series of Emirati projects that aim to rebuild the Red Sea Coast region, at a cost of AED107.1 million.

The launch of the marina was attended by Saeed Al Kaabi, Director of UAE Humanitarian Operations in Yemen, and many Yemeni officials.

Al Kaabi said that restoring and reopening the marina is one of the ERC’s development and services projects in the country while adding that the project will help generate job opportunities and provide incomes for local fishermen, under the framework of the UAE’s support for Yemen and its efforts to rebuild the destruction caused by the Houthi militias.

Ali Taher said that supporting fishermen will ease their suffering caused by their current humanitarian conditions while pointing out that the fishing profession is a major source of income for the residents of Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, and restoring the marina will help them return to work.

The fishermen in Al Qataba said that the ERC is keen to continue supporting them and the local fishing industry, as well as to restore trade in local fish markets, following the liberation of many areas of the Red Sea Coast.