MOCD celebrates World Children’s Day with participation of national entities

The Ministry celebrated the World Children’s Day through various activities in its community development centers all over the UAE targeting children, parents, adults in cooperation with related entities for three days between 20-22 November.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Bu Humaid, Minister of Community Development, stated that the ministry’s initiatives seek for maintaining childhood rights and ensure their happiness based on the fact that children are the precious treasures of the nation and our leadership is very keen to include children in most of the activities to consolidate social values and national ambitions towards sustainable development, achieve leadership aspirations and enhance children who are the future of development.

Her Excellency assured the leading and pivotal role of Her Highness Sheikh Fatima Bint Mubarak, Supreme Chairman of Family Development Foundation and Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, in supporting the motherhood and childhood roles in the UAE and the development of their capabilities and energies to achieve community development and progress, noting that the UAE is proud of “Um Al Emarat” an exemplary model in education and empowerment and her sustainable role for the bright future of mother, children and families.

Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Bu Humaid revealed that the Ministry has six initiatives and diverse community ideas that prioritize the role of children, care and rights such as the national policy for families which includes six pillars: marriage, family relations, role balance, child care and family protection. The national policy for families’ is a key factor of the national agenda to achieve the UAE vision 2021 represented in a coherent community that cherishes its national identity. The policy has a clear vision towards the empowerment of emirati families in order to achieve sustainable community development, noting that parents and children are the constituents of the Emirati community and are the core elements of the happiness of the community in the UAE as required by the UAE government to achieve the best community happiness throughout centennial 2071.

Her Excellency indicated that the executive by-laws of the child rights “Wadima” consist of articles that enhance children rights and achieve community stability. The executive by-law is a legal supplement that enhances the protection and safety of child, family and community, including the mechanism and protection measures as well as the establishment of child rights units in cooperation with related entities in the UAE and child protection specialists in this regard.

“The Children’s World Day is a reminder for all adults to respect the rights of children, their rights in life, expression of opinion, religion, education, health and various care fields. happiness, protection against physical and psychological violence, not exploiting them at work during their childhood, these are all basic constituents in the emirati community”, Her Excellency concluded.

The activities of the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) of the World Children’s Day included several awareness lectures, workshops about the goals and objectives of the law and introducing those related authorities of their responsibilities and tasks, clarify the procedures for protecting the rights of children, introduce early intervention methods to reduce risk factors and their impact on the child and his family, highlight integral roles of the country and families towards their responsibilities for children, explain how the child protection law coincides with international agreements and the UAE constitution.

The celebrations also included entertainment programs beginning from 20-22 November. The first day activities took place in Al Nahar Kindergarten and Lubna Bint Habbab School in Fujairah, reading session for children in future kindergarten at Julphar, a visit to the pediatric department in Saqr Hospital, gift distribution to children from different nationalities, storytelling “I read a story for you” in the attendance of different cartoon characters. The Ministry also organised workshops for children in cooperation with Artwork and Al Qadisyia Nursery in Khorfakkan.

The activities also included a field trip to Kalba Nursery, distribution of children’s rights books, gifts and storytelling for government school students in Fujairah and in the attendance of cartoon characters like Um Khammas and Dabdoob as well as an entertainment day for children in cooperation with the nursery of the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) hosted by the Community Development Center in Ajman.