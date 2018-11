The aid will be used to provide bread to families at subsidised prices, as part of the ERC’s efforts to ease hardships endured by Yemenis, as well as to ensure the development and implementation of food security programmes in Yemen.

The aid, which arrived in Mukalla Port, will support 20 bakeries in Hadramaut, following the first batch that was delivered at the beginning of November.

The initiative is being implemented under the framework of the UAE’s humanitarian and foreign aid policy.