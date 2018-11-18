Indian spiritual leader visits Sheikh Zayed Mosque

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a humanitarian, spiritual leader and an ambassador of peace and human values, was welcomed by Dr. Yousef Al Obaidly, Director-General of SZGMC along with his accompanying delegation.

Through his life and work, Sri Sri has inspired millions around the world with a vision of a stress-free, violence-free world. He has designed programs that provide techniques and tools to live a deeper, more joyous life and has established nonprofit organizations that recognize the human identity beyond the boundaries of gender, race, nationality, and religion.

Al Obaidly accompanied Shankar and his delegation on a tour around the mosque, where they heard from its cultural specialists about the mosque’s social message of coexistence, tolerance and openness, as well as the SZGMC’s role in promoting a tolerant Islamic culture.

Shankar and his delegation also viewed a photography exhibition at the mosque, which includes photographs of followers of various religions visiting the mosque, and meetings held between religious authorities from various sects and races.

Dr. Al Obaidly said that the mosque’s reception of Shankar is part of its mission to strengthen social connections between followers of all religions, as well as to reject all forms of extremism, through creating channels for civilised dialogue and providing opportunities for cooperation between religions and cultures.

At the end of the visit, Al Obaidly gave Shankar a copy of the book, entitled, "Spaces of Light," which is published by the SZGMC, as well as several works that won the "Spaces of Light Photography Award."