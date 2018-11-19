Mohammed bin Rashid receives Prime Minister of Pakistan

The meeting, which took place at Zaabel Palace, addressed ways of intensifying cooperation between the two friendly countries to the higher good of their peoples, with the two leaders exchanging views on a number of issues of common interest.

The Pakistani prime minister expressed his new government's desire to open up new channels of cooperation at the social and tourist levels in furtherance of the long-standing partnership between the two sides.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department; and Hamad Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan.

The Pakistani delegation attending the meeting included Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi; Minister of Finance Asad Umar; Minister of Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan; Minister of Power Omar Ayub Khan; Abdul Razak Dawood, Prime Minister’s Advisor for Commerce; Mirza Shahzad Akbar Advisor to the Prime Minister; General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army; Asim Munir, Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence; and the country's Ambassador to the UAE, Moazzam Ahmad Khan.