Nahyan bin Mubarak explores "Tolerance Expressions" art show in Dubai

The event was organised by the Ministry of Tolerance, the International Tolerance Institute and the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, in cooperation with several local private institutions, and as part of the "National Tolerance Festival," which is being held under the slogan, "On Zayed’s Footsteps."

Over 30 local and international artists specialising in oil painting, caricature and abstract art showcased their artworks, that combine the concept of tolerance with the UAE’s landmarks, symbolising the UAE’s stature as a nation of tolerance.

The event’s activities also included the participation of musicians from the United Kingdom, UK, India and the UAE, as well as the presence of local and international pavilions. Children enjoyed playing on the "Tolerance Bridge," as well as face painting and other entertainment.

After touring the Tolerance Bridge, Sheikh Nahyan said that the expansion of the festival’s activities in Dubai and other regions around the country proves that tolerance is part of all people living in the UAE.

He added that the UAE has considerable experience in tolerance and peaceful coexistence, while highlighting the fact that the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, believed in these values and adopted them in his words and actions.