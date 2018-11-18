Sheikha Fatima highlights importance of preventing bullying in schools through education, training

In her statement marking the launch of National Bullying Prevention Week campaign by the Ministry of Education, Sheikha Fatima said that the council has reduced bullying through a programme implemented two years ago in some 64 schools, in cooperation with the ministry, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, UNICEF, and other partners.

The Ministry of Education today launched its second edition of the anti-bullying campaign, running from 18th to 24th November 2018 and in conjunction with World Children’s Day, to equip students, educators and parents in the UAE with the skills needed to address bullying. The campaign is in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and in partnership with more than 25 local and federal entities.

Her Highness said that the campaign is considered the first of its kind in the Arab region, noting its importance in providing a safe environment for school students.

She also pointed out that the week-long campaign was specially customised to suit UAE culture and customs, after reviewing and revising over 13 international programmes.

Throughout the week, trained educators and consultants will visit public and private schools to facilitate a number of workshops, lectures and awareness events regarding the actions which can be taken when bullying is encountered in schools and the community. Workshops and lectures will be complemented by social media, cinema and TV advertising campaigns to share the strategies which students and their parents can follow when they encounter bullying. A significant focus of the campaign will also be allocated to raising awareness around how to help students to stop bullying others.

Sheikha Fatima stressed that bullying is a common negative phenomenon in schools, which has dangerous effects on the safety and health of victims. She also affirmed that preventing bullying ensures the rights of children to education and protects them from all forms of violence, according to the Children’s Rights Agreement, the UAE Vision 2021 and the National Motherhood and Childhood Strategy, which have been adopted by the council.