Commemoration Day will see the UAE flag raised at half mast at 08:00, and a minute of silence at 11:30, followed by the raising of the UAE flag and the national anthem.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declared that 30th November of each year would be Commemoration Day, in recognition of the sacrifices the UAE's martyrs gave to perform their duties to the homeland and keeping the UAE flag high.