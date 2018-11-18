Mohamed bin Zayed, Pakistan PM discuss ties, regional developments

During the meeting, held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the Pakistani Prime Minister's visit to the UAE and expressed his hopes that the official delegation visit will contribute towards strengthening ties between the countries.

Sheikh Mohamed and Prime Minister Khan reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan, and discussed the prospects of developing them in the trade and investment sectors, that best serve the interests of the two countries and their peoples.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual concern.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince said that UAE-Pakistan ties are based on a strong history of cooperation and respect, expressing his hope that relations between the two countries will continue to prosper across all fields.

His Highness went on to say that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is invested in strengthening relations with Pakistan and advancing cooperation in various fields so as to attain sustainable development, peace and security, and promote the values of coexistence and tolerance across regional and global levels.

For his part, Prime Minister Khan emphasised his country's drive to develop and strengthen relations further with the UAE across multiple sectors.

The meeting also saw the two sides reiterate their support and cooperation efforts to confront the scourge of terrorism and extremism that threatens the security and stability of nations and peoples.

Writing in the VIP guest book at the Presidential Palace, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed thanks and appreciation for the hospitality extended to him and his accompanying delegation during their visit to the UAE, and wished the country further progress and development, as well as prosperity and welfare to its people.

The Pakistani delegation attending the meeting included, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi; Minister of Finance Asad Umar; Minister of Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan; Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa; and the country's Ambassador to the UAE, Moazzam Ahmad Khan.