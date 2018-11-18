ERC provides 35 tonnes of food aid to residents of Yemen’s Red Sea Coast

The provision of the aid aims to support needy local families and help them face their current humanitarian situation.

Under this framework, the ERC distributed 35 tonnes of food aid and basic supplies to vulnerable families on the Red Sea coast, which benefitted 15,000 Yemenis, who are mainly children, women and elderly people.

The ERC also resumed its efforts to assess the health situation of Yemeni families in remote areas along the Red Sea coast, and provided them with treatment services through its mobile medical clinic.

Saeed Al Kaabi, Director of UAE Humanitarian Operations in Yemen, said that the ongoing distribution of food aid and the implementation of development and service projects in Yemen are part of the UAE’s support for the country, through a humanitarian programme drafted by the ERC to fulfil the needs of Yemeni families in the country’s liberated areas, such as food, medicine and basic supplies.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE for supporting the Yemeni people and praised the ERC’s relevant efforts.