The two-day assembly started Sanday in Jumairah City, Dubai, in the presence of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

In attendance also were Kim Young-Yang, Senior Vice-President of INTERPOL, Jurgen Stoke, Secretary-General of INTERPOL, and Elias Al Murr, Chairman of the Organisation, as well as ministers of interior, police and security leaders, and international experts from INPERPOL’s 195 member countries.

Lt. General Sheikh Saif pointed out that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, aims to employ all available resources and lead in all areas, due to the efforts of its citizens and the directives of the wise leadership.

In his speech, Kim thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and institutions for hosting the organisation’s general assembly, while praising the cooperation of the ministry, led by Sheikh Saif, which has helped INTERPOL perform its duties successfully.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stressed that the UAE is strengthening its cooperation with INTERPOL and other international organisations concerned with combatting crime, and praised the efforts of the ministry, led by Sheikh Saif, which is keen to cooperate with INTERPOL and global police and security leaderships, to create non-violent and crime-free communities.

He then welcomed the launch of an INTERPOL centre in Abu Dhabi, which reflects the global confidence in and respect for the UAE.

Chiefs of police and security experts from around the world gathered at the 87th session of the INTERPOL General Assembly in Dubai to address a range of global security issues.

Of particular interest to law enforcement leaders is how innovation can best be leveraged to detect, prevent and investigate international crime – this is why an entire day of its General Assembly will be dedicated to innovation in policing. Cooperation in combating terrorism, organized crime and cybercrime will also be high on the agenda during the four-day conference As INTERPOL’s supreme governing body, it meets once a year and takes all the major decisions affecting general policy, the resources needed for international cooperation, working methods, finances and programmes of activities.