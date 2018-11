In its second report on the expected tropical case in the Arabian Sea, NCM said that the tropical depression is located Southeast of the Arabian Sea at a latitude of 10.4 degrees North and longitude 69.4 degrees East, moving westward at speed 14 km/h, with wind speed around the centre range from 55 to 65 km/h accompanied with rainy clouds.

The NCM closely monitoring the situation on the hour and will provide updates accordingly, urging the public to follow up the reports and avoid rumors.