MOCD, Egyptian counterpart discuss cooperation relations

During a tour at the Care and Rehabilitation Centre for People of Determination, Community Development Centre and Early Intervention Centre in Dubai, Buhumaid emphasised that the UAE-Egypt relations are well established and diverse in various fields based on the principles of sustainable development, noting that the Emirati experience integrates with the visions and aspirations of the Arab countries in the community and development fields.

She reiterated that the Ministry, in its bid to achieve sustainable development, implemented several policies during the year 2018 such as the national policies for family and senior Emiratis launched on 21st October and the 'Wadeema Law' on child protection.

Bu Humaid accompanied Dr. Wali in a tour at Dubai Intervention Centre where she viewed the Emirates Programme for Early Intervention and listened to a brief explanation about the comprehensive counselling, educational and rehabilitation services for children aged between 0-5 years old and their families as well as the other intervention centres in Ras Al Khaima and Fujairah.

The Emirates Early Intervention Programme for Children targets those children who have permanent disability, delayed development, cases that are expected to deteriorate into development delay or at risk of being disabled. It also offers a range of integrated services such as physiotherapy, functional therapy based on the development of child muscles, mental sensory procedures, development of children skills and daily life performances as well as verbal and linguistic therapy aimed at assessing communication, linguistic and logical therapy by using relevant metrics, preparing special treatment plans and hearing tests.

The centre also provides other family counselling and training services for children families who are aged between 0-3 years old according to an individual plan presented whether at the centre or child’s natural surroundings, other special education classes for children between 3-5 years old including socio-motor, social communication and cognitive, self-care growth, psychological services aimed to assess education psychological assessment for children.

The Egyptian Social Solidarity Minister also visited the Community Development Centre in Jumeirah where she reviewed the activities of the centre especially a workshop about the second phase of the Emirati sign language dictionary as well as other community activities workshops for cultural and heritage products, volunteering platform and Qelada project for the people of determination, a project for the empowerment and support of these categories in the community.