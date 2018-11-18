President Xi to pay first state visit to Brunei

Brunei, short for Brunei Darussalam, has an area of 5,765 square km, and a population of 420,000, including around 10 percent with Chinese origin.

In Brunei, Xi will meet with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and the two sides are expected to sign a series of cooperation agreements and issue a joint statement.

China and Brunei enjoy close historical and cultural links. Since they established diplomatic ties 27 years ago, their relationship has always been regarded as a model of big and small countries treating each other equally and getting along peacefully. The two countries developed a strategic cooperative relationship five years ago.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah has traveled to China for more than 10 times for visits or meetings. With political mutual trust deepening and practical cooperation booming, the bilateral relationship is at its best time in history.

As one of the earliest founding members of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and a participant in cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, Brunei hopes to seize the opportunities presented by China's development to diversify and develop its economy. Chinese enterprises are playing an active role, helping the country operate its only container berth at the deep-water Port Mora and build its first cross-sea grand bridge.

In the first quarter of this year, China became Brunei's largest source of international tourists.