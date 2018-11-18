UAE delegation participates in inauguration ceremony of new Maldives President

The delegation conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Solih and their wishes of permanent progress and development for Maldives.

The President of Maldives extended thanks and appreciation for the UAE for participating in his inauguration ceremony. He also thanked the Emirati wise leadership and wished continuous development and prosperity for the UAE.