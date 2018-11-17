ERC organises 9th group wedding in Yemen

The ERC initiative, held as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, seeks to ensure social stability, and strengthen peaceful and inclusive society for thousands of Yemeni youth in the liberated governorates.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said that the initiative reaffirms the UAE leadership's unshakable support to empower Yemeni citizens, especially the youth, so that they can effectively contribute to their country's development and reconstruction drive.

Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen, said that the ninth group wedding saw 200 Yemeni couples wed by Mocha officials.

Al Kaabi explained that the ERC has so far overseen the marriage 2,000 young men and women, adding that the target of 2,400 marriages will be attainable during the Year of Zayed.

The Director-General of the Mocha Directorate, Sultan Abdullah Mahmoud, expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the noble initiative, which, he added, reflects the strong and steadfast ties between the UAE and Yemen.