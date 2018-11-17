UAE embassy in Khartoum holds workshop on media role in combating extremism

Ambassador Al Junaibi made the remarks while addressing a workshop, organised by the UAE Embassy in Khartoum, on the experience of the UAE media in combating terrorism and extremism and promoting the values of centrism and moderation.

Also addressing the workshop were Mohammed Al Hammadi, Chairman of the UAE Journalists Association and a number of renowned Sudanese journalists.

Ambassador Al Junaibi said the UAE had had a 'profound experience' in the media, while Al Hammadi emphasised the great responsibility of the media, especially during this critical time. He referred to the diverse nature of the UAE media, with journalists from different nationalities working in the sector.

At the end of the three-day workshop, Ambassador Al Junaibi said the media is the key tool for carrying UAE's message to the world and for reflecting the country's numerous achievements and ambitions.