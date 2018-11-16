UAE Ambassador meets Chairman of Government of Adjara

Rizhvadze commended the level of UAE investments in Adjara and their role in stimulating the economy.

He highlighted the incentives provided by the Government of Adjara to tourists coming in from the UAE, calling for furthering relations at the trade and investment levels.

He also praised the Batumi-bound flights operated by flydubai and AirArabia.

In the meantime, the ambassador met with the Finance Minister of the Government of Adjara in the presence of a number of officials and discussed an array of issues with relevance to infrastructure and tourism developments.