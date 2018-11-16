Fujairah CP attends ceremony marking International Day of Tolerance

Addressing the function which was held at the Fujairah Sports Club, Al Sharqi said the UAE boasts an impressive track record in providing all its inhabitants with an integrated and unique environment of peaceful co-existence and cultural pluralism where their rights and beliefs are respected.

"The values of peace and tolerance are embedded in the Emirati culture thanks to the efforts exerted by the Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who sowed the seeds of peaceful co-existence, and respect of diversity and cultural pluralism," he said.

The function featured a cultural programme where the Fujairah Fine Arts Academy presented a selection of live musical performances patterned after the values of peace promoted by the UAE.

A number of senior officials and dignitaries attended the function.