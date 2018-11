The drills took place in Egypt's eastern desert around the Mohammed Naguib military base near the coastal Mediterranean city of Marsa Matrouh and involved target practice by rocket launchers, tanks and fighter-jets.

The military exercises were witnessed by Lieutenant General Mohamed Farid, Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, and Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah bin Muhammad AL Mutair, Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, along with top brass from Arab armed forces.