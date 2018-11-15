UAE welcomes Saudi public prosecutor's findings on Khashoggi’s death

In a statement Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation valued the steps taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia towards the case as well as the measures taken to hold accountable those behind the murder.

''The measures taken corroborate the fact that Saudi Arabia will remain a state of values, and justice that respects the principles of law and justice," said the statement.

The Ministry reaffirms that the findings confirm the continued and painstaking follow-up undertaken by the Saudi institutions concerned to ensure the safety of its citizens and update the public opinion and the international community on the facts related to the case.

While reiterating its solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all the measures it is taking, the UAE reaffirms its rejection of any attempts to politicise or internatioalise the case in a way that threatens the Kingdom's sovereignty and stability.