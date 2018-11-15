Fujairah Ruler receives Indian Spiritual Master

He also stressed that the country’s humanitarian directives represent the principles of its wise leadership, and are based on its belief in the values of goodness and giving, which was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Hamad made this statement while receiving, in his Palace in Al Rumailah, with the attendance of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Indian Spiritual Master and Global Ambassador of Peace and Humanitarian Leader, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, on the occasion of his visit to the UAE and his participation in the emirate’s celebration of the International Day for Tolerance, which was held at the Fujairah Sports Club.

Sheikh Hamad said that the UAE has encouraged peaceful coexistence and unity between various cultures while affirming its commitment to tolerance, as well as its efforts to strengthen international unity.

He then listened to a brief about Ravi Shankar’s participation in the celebration and commended his humanitarian efforts.

Ravi Shankar thanked Sheikh Hamad for supporting humanitarian work.

A globally respected spiritual leader, Ravi Shankar has been spearheading a worldwide movement for a stress-free and violence-free society through his numerous spiritual and lifestyle enhancing programmes. His efforts and vision resonate well with UAE's deep-rooted values of tolerance and cultural diversity. His visit will go a long way in complementing Fujairah's and UAE's efforts in achieving harmony and strengthening bonds between different cultures.