Abdullah bin Zayed, Yemen's FM discuss latest developments in Yemen

The two ministers also explored ways of bolstering bilateral ties.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's unequivocal, supporting stance towards Yemen under the umbrella of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen and its support for United Nations efforts to restore stability and ensure smooth delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Yemeni people.

The Yemeni foreign minister commended the efforts by the UAE to support the legitimacy in Yemen and restore stability.

He also praised the UAE's continuing humanitarian and relief assistance.