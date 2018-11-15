Wise leadership empowered Emirati Women to inspire other women: Amal Al Qubaisi

She made this statement today during the opening session of an international conference, titled, "The Role of Women’s Political Participation in Achieving Developmental Justice: Practical Experiences and Future Aspirations."

The conference is being held in Bahrain, under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabika bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Women, who is the wife of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, and with the attendance of Marie-Louise Preca, President of Malta; Helen Clark, Former Prime Minister of New Zealand; Mishaal bin Fahad Al Salmi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, and many senior international and Arab officials, as well as an FNC delegation that included Naima Al Sharhan and Aisha bin Samnoh.

"I am honoured today, on the behalf of the female members of the FNC, for this generous invitation to make a key speech in this important international conference in Bahrain, in front of this group of leading female figures, whose giving and accomplishments we are proud of. We aspire to learn from their experiences in supporting and unifying the efforts to create a better future for everyone," Dr. Al Qubaisi said.

She also praised the efforts of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the "Mother of the Nation," to empower women in the UAE, other Arab countries and around the world.

She stressed that the UAE’s political leadership and the mature awareness of its people have empowered Emirati women to inspire other women in the region and become role models for young females in the areas of creativity, innovation, giving, positivity and comprehensive sustainable development.

"In the UAE this year, we are celebrating the Year of Zayed, to recall the role of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the leader of the UAE’s journey, who supported women in all areas. President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has followed his legacy, to empower women and promote their accomplishments," she added.

Al Qubaisi explained that the Emirati women have contributed to implementing the country’s general policies, strategic visions and decisions, through their active role as ministers and ambassadors, as well as their presence in ministries, authorities and institutions.

She then commended the conference and thanked the Supreme Council for Family, which is led by Princess Sabika.