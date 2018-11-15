Abdullah bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony of Mohammed V University Abu Dhabi

  • Thursday 15, November 2018 in 8:52 PM
  • During the Mohammed V University Abu Dhabi celebration of UAE's 47th National Day
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, attended today the graduation ceremony of a new batch of Bachelor's and Master's programmes of the Mohammed V University Abu Dhabi.
The event, held at the Abu Dhabi National Theatre under the theme "Zayed the Pioneer of our Renaissance", was organised as part of the university's celebrations on UAE's 47th National Day.
 
Among those who attended the celebration were Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Dr. Mohammed Matar Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments and Chairman of Mohammed V University-Agdal-Abu Dhabi's Board of Trustees, a number of ambassadors accredited to the UAE, and officials.
 
Sheikh Abdullah presented certificates to the graduates and congratulated them on their achievement. He also wished them luck and success in their future career to serve their homeland.
 
Dr. Farouk Hamada, Chancellor of the University, extended his thanks and appreciation to the wise leadership that is keen on supporting the university to become an academic and scientific edifice locally and regionally.