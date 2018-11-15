UAE, Sudan sign MoU to enhance bilateral relations

The MoU was signed by Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister for Human Rights and International Law at the ministry and Under-Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sudan, Yasser Khader.

According to the MoU, the two sides expressed their desire to enhance the existing bilateral relations and cooperation through the establishment of a mechanism of political consultation.

The parties also agreed on holding consultations regarding bilateral relations and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.