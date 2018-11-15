UAE, Sudan sign MoU to enhance bilateral relations

  • Thursday 15, November 2018 in 8:09 PM
  • During the signing
    During the signing
Sharjah 24 – WAM: UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Sudan, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on enhancing bilateral relations.
The MoU was signed by Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister for Human Rights and International Law at the ministry and Under-Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sudan, Yasser Khader.
 
According to the MoU, the two sides expressed their desire to enhance the existing bilateral relations and cooperation through the establishment of a mechanism of political consultation.
 
The parties also agreed on holding consultations regarding bilateral relations and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.