Mohamed bin Zayed, Italian PM discuss bilateral relations

They also discussed the possibility of developing their relations in all areas, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

During their official talks, which took place at the Presidential Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the visit of Conte and his delegation and hoped that it would support and strengthen their bilateral ties.

Both sides discussed ways of serving their interest and fulfilling their aspirations to enhance the cooperation between their public and private sectors, and how to benefit from the economic and investment opportunities available in their countries.

They also discussed the efforts to combat terrorism and extremism and achieve regional and international security, stability, peace and development while addressing the role of Italy and Europe in promoting stability and development.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the UAE’s policies, its cooperation with friendly countries, and its efforts to reinforce security and stability in the region while praising Italy’s hosting of the Palermo Summit to support the political efforts in Libya, and appreciating the personal contributions of Conte.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen to promote and develop its overall cooperation and coordination with Italy while noting the importance of benefitting from mutual opportunities and creating economic and investment partnerships.

Conte expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and stressed his country’s desire to enhance its cooperation, to serve the mutual interests of both countries, especially in economic, commercial, investment and energy areas.

Both sides highlighted the importance of combining global efforts to combat all forms of terrorism, as well as the necessity of achieving development and prosperity and promoting the values of tolerance and peace around the world.

Conte wrote on the guestbook of the Presidency Palace, to appreciate the warm welcome he received while hoping for further friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed then held a luncheon for the country’s guest.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court; Saqr Nasser Al Raisi, UAE Ambassador to Italy; Humaid Al Shamri, Deputy CEO of the Mubadala Group, and Lt. General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

The meeting was also attended by a number of Italian senior officials and Liborio Stellino, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE.