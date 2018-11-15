Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian Prime Minister

Upon the arrival of the Italian prime minister at the Presidential Palace, he was accorded an official reception ceremony in which the Italian national anthem was played, and 21 cannon shots were fired in salute of the guest. Mr. Conte then shook hands with an entourage of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials who lined up to greet him.

Among the top UAE officials welcoming the Italian prime minister and his accompanying delegation were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; and Saqr Nasser Al Raisi, UAE Ambassador to Italy.