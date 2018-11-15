Abdullah bin Zayed honours winners of 15th Al Burda Award

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Noura Al Kaabi presented accolades to 24 winners for outstanding submissions to the award’s three categories – Arabic calligraphy, Islamic ornamentation (Zakhrafa), and poetry. The 15th Al Burda Award drew entries from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt, Iraq, Syria and Algeria.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the success that Al Burda Award has achieved over the span of 15 years, and noted that it has become a platform that convenes renowned personalities and stakeholders from the Islamic calligraphy, poetry and ornamentation spheres.

He said, "Al Burda Award has firmly established itself on the global arts and culture map. Islamic artists and creatives from around the world seek to showcase their creations through their participation. Reflecting the true image of Islamic culture that is based on tolerance and love, the Award reinforces the key role of the UAE in supporting Islamic art through its efforts to preserve the artistic heritage of the Islamic civilisation and promote outstanding artworks to a global audience."

In her felicitation address, Noura Al Kaabi said, "Al Burda Award enjoys a pioneering position globally as a platform that showcases the breadth and beauty of our cultural legacy and Islamic identity. The uniqueness of the Arab and Islamic civilisation is further highlighted through the creative and high calibre body of work that the Award attracts every year."

She added, "The continued success of Al Burda Award in its past 15 editions reiterates the UAE’s leading role in building bridges among civilisations through art and culture. More specifically, it is a testament to our nation’s sustained efforts in reviving Islamic art among societies as an important tool of human communication and honest expression.

"I thank the esteemed judging panel for its stringent selection methods to ensure that only the most deserving art works that best express the nuances of Islamic arts and civilisation are spotlighted and honoured."

The winners included Mahfouz Ahmed, Ali Ihsan, Abdul Mohsen Nassar, Ali Rida, and Sara Attar in the Classical Calligraphy category. Shaima Accor, Yumida Sorovo, Askar Muradi, Ma’Souma Muradi, and Muhsen Murady were named winners in the Islamic Ornamentation (Zakhrafa) category, while Aqil Ahmed, Ibrahim Al Hassoun, Iman Al Jishi, Fadi Al Ouaid, Abus Sorova, and Hossam Abdul Wahhab won in the Hurufiyya – Modern Calligraphy category.

Moreover, Khaled Hasan, Ahmed Basal, Amina Hazmoun, and Mohammed Yakoub emerged winners in the Classical Poetry category. The Nabati Poetry category named Ali Al Qahtani, Zayed Al Daif, Saud Al Mohammad, and Mozna Mubarak as the winners.