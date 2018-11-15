ESMA awards certificate of conformity to 1,212 Emirati organic products

Abdullah Al Maeeni, Director-General of ESMA, said that the growing demand for organic products in the UAE has helped maintain a sustainable environment, in line with the goal of the National Agenda 2021 to create a sustainable environment and protect water resources, in cooperation with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

He added that producing organic products are an opportunity for those who wish to promote sustainable agriculture, especially if their products are able to receive a certificate of conformity from ESMA.

In his statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Al Maeeni noted that ESMA awarded certificates of conformity to products from 44 farms with around 8.30 million square metres space, which include vegetables, fruits, dates, meat, poultry and eggs.

He further added that ESMA awarded its "Organic" mark to certain farms, whose products comply with the conditions of the "Emirati Conformity Assessment Programme," as per Ministerial Resolution No. 84 for 2012.

Al Maeeni stressed that these conditions are related to the production, processing, manufacturing and circulation of organic products, as well as to any natural or legal person producing, manufacturing or marketing organic products.

According to the specifications, all seeds must have been obtained in one season for annual crops, or two seasons for sustainable crops, Al Maeeni explained while stressing that the government aims to support relevant projects to encourage environment-friendly initiatives, especially as organic agriculture is an integrated system that can help maintain the sustainability of agricultural production and environmental resources. He also pointed out that ESMA is cooperating with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in this regard.

ESMA has awarded certificates of conformity to 55 farms that produce 1,240 organic products.