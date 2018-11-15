Mohamed bin Zayed receives Yemeni Congregation for Reform leaders

While discussing with the Yemeni politicians the latest developments in Yemen and exchanging views on a host of issues, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reiterated the UAE's commitment to supporting ongoing efforts aimed at helping the Yemeni people to restore security and stability of their country.

Al Yadoumi and Al Ansi expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the UAE and the Saudi-led Arab Coalition for standing with the Yemeni people in confronting the coup militias and their efforts to restore security and stability so as to initiate a new era of building, development and normal life.

They also thanked the UAE for implementing humanitarian projects for the benefit of the Yemeni people.