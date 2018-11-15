ERC opens revamped Al Fazaa School in Dala, Yemen

The school includes 12 classrooms and hosts more than 900 students. The opening ceremony was attended by Mohsen Al Hanaq, Director-General of Educational Directorate, and others.

Abdul Jabbar Al Salqadi, Director-General of Al Shuaib Directorate, said that opening of the school is part of the UAE's projects to support the educational sector in Yemen which would contribute to alleviating the suffering of Yemeni citizens.

The ERC has also distributed nine tonnes of foodstuff and basic food items in Al Shu'aib District.