Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates Solar Decathlon Middle East 2018

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Seih Al Dahal in Dubai, the event is organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, from 14th to 28th November, 2018.

The opening ceremony was attended by Matar Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of DEWA; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and MD and CEO of DEWA; Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary- General of the Supreme Council of Energy; Mohammad Abdullah Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power; Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi CEO of Masdar, Najeeb Al Ali, Executive Director of Expo 2020 Dubai; Joan Glickman, Senior Advisor at the US Department of Energy, and ambassadors and consuls of countries represented in the competition, as well as the media.

Sheikh Ahmed toured the competition site, accompanied by Matar Al Tayer and Saeed Al Tayer. They viewed the smart and sustainable homes, which have been designed and built by 15 teams representing 28 universities from 11 countries around the world.