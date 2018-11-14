UAE to host first-ever World Tolerance Summit Thursday

WTS underlines UAE’s effort to attract global leaders and promote peace and tolerance in diversity across the world. As a melting pot for over 200 nationalities, UAE seeks to lead the region in the promotion of peaceful coexistence and a tolerant society. This is also in line with the government’s vision when it announced the creation of ministerial posts for Happiness, Tolerance, and The Future.

Held under patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the summit will host more than 2,000 high-profile figures, including government leaders, peacebuilding experts, academia, professionals and social media influencers, as well as representatives of the international diplomatic community and international and local organizations, and key figures from the public and private sectors. They will share their insights on policies and ways to promote the values of tolerance, multiculturalism and acceptance of others to build a world of tolerance in a multicultural society.

Two-day event includes panel discussions and workshops involving speakers and thought leaders WTS mainly aims to formulate strategies that help create violence-free society.

Themed "Prospering From Pluralism: Embracing Diversity through Innovation and Collaboration", the summit will be chaired by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the International Institute for Tolerance.

Over 200 speakers will present a series of workshops on the values of UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The event will have a series of interactive dialogue sessions, workshops, an accompanying exhibition, panel discussions, and a library for tolerance comprising a collection of important references, books and researches dealing with tolerance in its holistic sense.