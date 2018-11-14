Hazza, Mansour bin Zayed visit ADIPEC 2018

Abu Dhabi is hosting the global oil and gas gathering from 12th to 15th November, 2018.

Sheikh Hazza said:'' ADIPEC has solidified the international stature occupied by the UAE, in general, and Abu Dhabi, in particular. This prominent status could not have been possible without the far-sighted vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, which reflected positively on the vital energy sector and its impact on the delivery of sustainable development goals.'' Sheikh Mansour said the event provided a fitting platform for energy industry leaders to share knowledge and ideas that shape the future of energy landscape regionally and globally.