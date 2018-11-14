Fujairah CP witnesses signing of agreement between Fujairah Chamber, UAE Investors

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 6th Arab Conference for Investment in Food Security, which was held on Wednesday at the Fujairah Novotel Hotel.

According to the agreement, which was signed by Khalid Mohammed Al Jassim, Director-General of the Chamber, and Jamal Saif Al Jarwan, Secretary-General of the Council, the council will provide the chamber with data and information about foreign markets and international investment opportunities, to provide its members, which are national institutions and commercial and investment companies that wish to invest abroad, accurate analysis of investment opportunities and the market environments in the countries they wish to invest it.

Both parties agreed to cooperate in analysing data and information on investments available abroad and foreign markets, their potential impact on the UAE’s economic interests, and the disadvantages of investing in these markets.

Both parties will also cooperate in supporting relevant initiatives, as well as organise joint meetings, seminars and conferences that will they invite commercial institutions and companies that wish to invest abroad, to introduce them to relevant investment opportunities and regulations and accurately analyse their targeted markets, which will achievement of the UAE’s goal of expanding and diversifying its economy sources.