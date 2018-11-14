UAQ Ruler: UAE developing government work, improving nation’s capabilities

''These efforts aim to serve the community, prepare for the future, and achieve comprehensive sustainable development, to ensure that the country reaches an advanced stage of development, achieve a leading quality of life, and make it one of the world’s leading countries,'' he added.

He made this statement during a meeting, with the attendance of Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain and Chairman of Umm Al Quwain Executive Council, Sheikh Khalid bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Emiri Diwan, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Chairman of Umm Al Quwain Executive Council, with Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud listened to a presentation by Al Gergawi about the developments and outcomes of the 'Government Work Development Project' in Umm Al Quwain, which is being implemented under the directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in partnership with the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and the General Secretariat of the Umm Al Quwain Executive Council.

"This successful model of local and federal government integration is being witnessed today through the outcomes of the Government Work Development Project in Umm Al Quwain, which affirms the UAE’s approach to strengthening the federation’s journey," Sheikh Saud said.