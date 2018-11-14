Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2018

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, accompanied by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, Group CEO; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, was briefed about the participation of national institutions and companies in addition to the most prominent international companies offering projects, initiatives, plans and products in the field of oil, gas and energy.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has become a hub for the most important events and a destination for world leaders and experts from various sectors and economic, intellectual, social, energy and others fields.

He added that Abu Dhabi's hosting of ADIPEC exhibition and conference strengthens the country's position as a leading destination for global dialogue on the future of energy, oil and gas sector and its derivatives.

He also stressed the necessity of the energy sector to keep pace with the qualitative, modern and fast technological developments, which has become a pivotal role in shaping the future and provides important opportunities that should be employed in the best way to return benefits to all mankind.

He also stressed that the UAE is continuing to invest its oil and gas resources in the best interest of the country and would contribute to the efforts of economic diversification and secure a prosperous future for tomorrow's generations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed started his tour at the pavilion of China National Petroleum Corporation, CNPC, which is the third largest oil company in the world and the largest producer and distributor of oil and gas in the People's Republic of China, that cooperates with the ADNOC in two offshore concessions Umm Shaif and Nasr and Lower Zakum oil field and was briefed about its future projects and plans.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was briefed from Dr. Al Jaber about ADNOC's efforts in implementing the "Oil and Gas 4.0" definition to help accelerate entry of the oil and gas sector into the fourth industrial era through the use of digital technology such as artificial intelligence and large data, in addition to the company's initiatives and projects in various fields of oil and gas, "Panorama for Digital Control" that brings together massive data and contributes to the decision-making process of the company.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed learned about ADNOC's plans to employ digital technology in all fields and stages, from drilling platforms to trading platforms, making it a preferred business destination for distinguished young Emirati citizens with high skills in the modern technology and applications fields.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi also visited the pavilions of Saudi Aramco, which is active in the energy and petrochemical production field in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its global network in the refining and marketing sector and is acquainted with the cooperation between Aramco and ADNOC.

Sheikh Mohamed's tour also included Total, Italian oil and gas company Eni and Occidental Oil & Gas International LLC.