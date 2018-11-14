Ajman Ruler presents urgent aid to people affected by floods in Jordan

The aid was provided by coordinating with the Human Appeal International, HAI, Office in Jordan, as well as with relevant local authorities and Jordanian charity organisations, during the two-day visit of Sheikh Humaid to Jordan.

Sheikh Humaid was briefed by the staff of the local HAI office about the conditions in cities and governorates that experienced heavy rains and floods, including Madaba Governorate, the city of Petra, the Wadi Rum Desert, Wadi Musa and Al Jafr.

During his visit, Sheikh Humaid, who was accompanied by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the HAI; Mattar Saif Sulaiman Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan; Hamad bin Ghalaita, Personal Secretary of the Ajman Ruler; Tariq bin Ghulaita, Director of the Ajman Ruler’s Office, and several senior officials, launched the "Winter of Jordan Campaign" for poor and needy families.

He also offered a generous donation to several winter projects in poor and needy areas, which includes blankets, winter clothes, heaters and fuel.

Sheikh Humaid said that the UAE is usually the first to offer humanitarian assistance to people around the world, and is a leader of charity work and a supporter of humanitarian efforts in all regions, which is due to its unique policy of promoting charity and humanitarian work and assisting needy people and countries.

Sheikh Humaid praised the efforts of the HAI’s headquarters in Ajman and its office in the Jordanian capital, Amman, to support and launch humanitarian activities and programmes in Jordan and other countries while expressing his pride at the HAI’s role in supporting humanitarian initiatives, serving its adopted countries, and offering aid to the needy.

Sheikh Humaid explained that the charity programmes of the Ajman-based HAI benefit the humanitarian approach of the UAE and its founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, is following this approach, by offering assistance and humanitarian aid that will ease the suffering of poor communities, he added.

"We must all cooperate to assist the needy families, through organising relevant initiatives and establishing laboratories, small and medium-sized projects, and vocational institutes, so they can help themselves," Sheikh Humaid further added while explaining that the goal of such initiatives is to encourage community members to work together to help poor families.

Sheikh Humaid praised the monitoring of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of HAI in Ajman, as well as the organisation’s other leaders, who have always affirmed the commitment of Ajman to its humanitarian responsibilities towards the needy and poor families in other countries.

He also called on the HAI to continue its leading charity work and organising humanitarian programmes, relief operations and development projects, to improve the living conditions of people in Jordan.

During his visit, Sheikh Humaid met with a group of Jordanian orphans sponsored by the HAI, as well as several mothers of orphans who have benefitted from its small loans projects, and several students who are being sponsored by Sheikh Humaid, as part of his annual inspection of their conditions.