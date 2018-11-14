Hamad Al Sharqi meets with participants of ‘Arab Conference for Investment in Food Security’

Sheikh Hamad also noted the country’s efforts to invest in its national expertise, to lead the green economy and protect the environment and natural resources for future generations.

He made this statement while Wednesday receiving the participants of the 6th Arab Conference for Investment in Food Security, at his palace in Al Rumailah.

The participants included Ahmed Abou El Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Khalid Hanafi, Secretary-General of the Arab Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry; Mohammed bin Obaid Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Arab Investment and Agricultural Development Authority; Fayez Al Mutairi, Director-General of the Arab Labour Organisation, and representatives of Arab chambers of commerce, unions, and leading Arab and international food security companies, as well as relevant Arab and international organisations and funding entities.

Sheikh Hamad praised the efforts of the participants and organisers of the conference, which was held in Fujairah under his patronage, and wished them success in implementing joint coordination and cooperation plans.

He also urged the guests to discuss investments in food security and review the leading experience of the UAE and Fujairah in a sustainable agricultural sector, as well as to explore advanced technologies employed by the government to support organic agricultural projects and alternative methods of agriculture.

He also praised the key role of the country’s wise leadership in developing the UAE’s agricultural sector.

The guests thanked Sheikh Hamad for his welcome and for supporting the conference.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhany, Director of the Emiri Court in Fujairah, Khalifa Khamis Mattar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Khalid Mohammed Al Jassem, Director-General of the Chamber.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi attended the conference, which in Fujairah, under the slogan, "Smart Agriculture is a A Promising Option for the Arab World."