The first 'Emirati-Canadian Consular Committee' launches in AD

The committee was chaired by Badr Al Awadhi, Director of Consular Services at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Masud Hussain, Canadian Ambassador to the UAE.

Al Awadhi started the meeting with a speech that conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, as well as their regard for the strong consular ties between the two countries, which led to a mutual exemption of entry visa requirements.

Hussain praised the welcome, facilitation and services provided to Canadians in the UAE, which is their main reason for choosing the UAE as an annual tourism destination while expressing his desire to reinforce the consular cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides discussed several topics related to the affairs of their citizens and the challenges facing them when providing consular services, as well as the exchange of expertise, to serve the aspirations of their people.