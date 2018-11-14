King of Bahrain receives Amal Al Qubaisi

The meeting was attended by Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of the King of Bahrain and President of the Supreme Council for Women, a number of dignitaries who are taking part in the international forum on women’s political participation.

During the meeting, Al Qubaisi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to the Bahraini King, and their wishes of further prosperity and progress to the Bahraini people.

King Hamad reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leadership, government and people and wished the UAE greater prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, commending the deep ties of brotherhood binding the two countries and peoples.

The Bahraini King welcomed the guests, wishing the participants in the forum success, noting the importance of the event in enhancing efforts to sustain women’s advancement at the political level, decision-making and activating their participation in public life. He said Bahrain will remain committed to its policy of openness to global development experiences, taking into account national specificity.

Speaking about the significance of the forum, Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi said it will discuss the challenges facing women in the fields of politics and decision-making, acknowledge the contributions and influential experiences of women leaders and decision-makers, and identify effective policies that ensure the sustainability and growth of women's participation in leadership positions.