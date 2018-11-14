4,486 Yemenis in Hodeidah treated by ERC mobile clinic in two months

Dr. Abdullah Al Aqzal, a doctor working for the mobile clinic team, said that the clinic’s patients who were examined suffered from various communicable diseases, malnutrition and other illnesses, and were provided with the required medicines. He also noted that patients that required surgery were transferred to Ad Duraihimi Hospital, which was restored and supplied with advanced medical equipment by the ERC.

Saeed Al Kaabi, Director of UAE Humanitarian Operations in Yemen, said that the provision of treatment to Yemeni citizens in remote areas, through the mobile clinic, is part of the UAE’s keenness to provide integrated medical field services to all patients, in their homes, free of charge, to ease their suffering and prevent the spread of communicable diseases, such as cholera.

The patients expressed their gratitude to the UAE for implementing this vital project.