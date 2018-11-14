Emirates Auction organises a public auction for 60 distinguished number plates in AD

The auction will take place at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi on November 24.

The number (2) is considered the most distinguished vehicle number in this auction as it is the only one-digit number plate offered to bidders, followed by the number plate (1971), which is expected to witness intense competition because it symbolizes the date that the United Arab Emirates was founded.

The auction, which will launch its activities at 5:00 pm, will offer a unique batch of numbers that belong to category 1, including 7 two-digit number plates, 14 three-digit number plates, 18 four-digit number plates, and 19 five-digit number plates.

Some of the most prominent numbers in the auction are (16), (20), (22), (55), (100), (111), (555), (700), (911), (1010), (1122), (1212), (1234), (2020), (2211), (2222), (9000), (9090), (10101), (12345), (20202), (22222), and (50000).

His Excellency Abdulla M. AlMannaei, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, remarked that enthusiasts of distinguished vehicle number plates have an appointment with an incredible public auction, in light of the unique numbers that have been carefully chosen. He stated that he expects the auction to witness a fierce competition on a variety of numbers, including number plates (3), (1971), (1234), and (12345), among others.

AlMannaei added that the three “classic” number plates that will be offered at the auction all belong to category 1 and will include the numbers (4), (44) and (444). He stated that he expects that there will be a fierce competition on these number plates, which feature unique numbers that make a great fit for classic vehicles. He explained that these classic number plates can also provide an additional personalization feature to classic vehicle owners since the plates indicate the vehicle’s year of manufacture. He also pointed out that 3 motorbike number plates from category 1 will be offered at the auction, including the numbers (7), (77), (777).

The distinguished number plates can be viewed directly through the company's website www.EmiratesAuction.com or by downloading its smartphone application through “Google Play” or the “Apple Store.” Those wishing to participate in the auction should be present well in advance before the bidding starts in order to deposit a security check. Bidders are entitled to an unlimited number of number plates and the auction prices start at the specified nominal value. Bidders are able to transfer the numbers that they have won to others during the auction.