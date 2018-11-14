WAM expands news service to include five new languages

The five new languages - German, Italian, Turkish, Persian and Hindi - are spoken in 42 countries. WAM’s existing news service is broadcast in six languages (French, Chinese, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, and Urdu) covering around 100 countries. They were launched in September 2017, an addition to its original Arabic and English services.

The aim in expanding WAM’s news services is to support and strengthen the UAE’s cultural sector, enhance the country’s positive image around the world, highlight its world-class achievements, and spread its message of tolerance and moderation. The continuous development plans for WAM are part of the National Media Council’s (NMC) vision to promote the UAE’s media sector, and empower it to spread the country’s message and reflect its image as an international model for tolerance and coexistence among various races and religions by catering to audiences across all continents.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and NMC Chairman, said, "The UAE has come to assume a distinguished international position and is carrying on with its journey towards ground-breaking achievements across all sectors, guided by the vision and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, which spares no effort to facilitate and support success and excellence across various sectors in the UAE."

"The National Media Council plays a pivotal role in highlighting the UAE’s accomplishments, and the expansion of WAM’s services to include five new languages is a great addition as it creates new channels of communication with diverse people around the world, addressing them in their languages. This, in turn, reflects the UAE’s commitment to offering support and forging friendships with other countries around the world," Al Jaber added.

"This latest expansion establishes a prominent new channel to deliver the UAE’s message and values internally and externally," he said, noting that the UAE has become a model of tolerance and co-existence, with more than 200 nationalities and backgrounds on its soil.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Executive Director of WAM stated that in its first phase, the Agency’s languages project was positively received in the countries where WAM’s news services were offered. "We have been working to develop this project, adding five new languages that cover 42 countries around the world, which facilitates the broadcast of the UAE’s news and its message to a wider audience in 142 countries in total," Al Rayssi said, adding, "Phase one of the project witnessed an increase in coverage of the UAE, after news were translated to French, Chinese, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, and Urdu."