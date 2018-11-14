RAK Ruler praises Ministry of Infrastructure Development’s initiatives

Also present during the meeting was Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

Sheikh Saud said that the Ministry’s good work followed in the footsteps of the country’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who championed infrastructure development plans that aided growth and improved the lives of the people of the UAE.

Cooperation between federal and local government institutions was a necessity, he added, if the Ministry is to achieve its goals of delivering integrated and comprehensive infrastructure projects to the best international standards while ensuring sustainability.

Al Nuaimi briefed Sheikh Saud on the ministry’s projects and achievements, including how the Federal Transport Authority Land and Maritime has been elected to join the Council of the International Maritime Organisation, making the UAE the first Arab country to do so.

Sheikh Saud was also briefed on the implementation of statistical and electronic systems at the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, which has enhanced the Programme’s housing reservation system and its housing project inventory.